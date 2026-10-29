WPL 2027: Check full squads and salaries of players across all five teams

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction concluded in Kochi, Kerala, on Wednesday, with the five franchises filling 25 of the 27 available slots. A total of 146 players had been shortlisted for the auction, which saw teams look to address gaps in their squads ahead of the upcoming season.

Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux emerged as the most expensive signing, joining UP Warriorz (UPW) for Rs 1.1 crore. Delhi Capitals (DC) secured Indian batter Kiran Navgire for Rs 75 lakh, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) signed Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen for Rs 40 lakh. Gujarat Giants (GG) also strengthened their batting options by acquiring wicketkeeper-batter Gunalan Kamalini for Rs 40 lakh, while Mumbai Indians (MI) focused on uncapped players, with Shweta Sehrawat (Rs 20 lakh) being their most expensive player among the six buys.

A total of 25 players were signed by all five teams during the WPL 2027 auction, with UPW buying the most players, i.e., eight, while GG bought the fewest players, i.e., three. UPW, GG and MI acquired full-strength 18-member squads for the upcoming season, while DC and defending champions RCB finished their auctions with 17 players each in their squads. ALSO READ: WPL 2027 auction: Molineux most expensive player; joins UPW for Rs 1.1cr The auction followed the player retention process, during which franchises decided which members of their existing squads to keep for the 2027 season. The mini-auction then gave teams an opportunity to fill the remaining slots and strengthen their combinations within their available budgets.