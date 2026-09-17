Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2027 to begin January 14; final scheduled for February 7, confirms BCCI

WPL 2027 to begin January 14; final scheduled for February 7, confirms BCCI

"The five franchises will have the opportunity to retain players from their existing squads as they begin putting their combinations in place for the new season," the BCCI added

Nandani Sharma (right) during WPL 2026
Still from WPL 2026
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 10:07 AM IST
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The fifth edition of the Women's Premier League will be played from January 14 to February 7, 2027 while its auction will be held on October 28 this year in Kochi, the BCCI announced on Wednesday.

The BCCI however did not disclose the host cities for the WPL.

"As the biggest T20 league in women's cricket, the TATA WPL has established itself as a significant platform for the growth of the sport, bringing together leading players from India and around the world while creating opportunities for emerging talent to perform at the highest level," said the BCCI in a statement.

The Player Retention deadline is set for September 28.

"The five franchises will have the opportunity to retain players from their existing squads as they begin putting their combinations in place for the new season," the BCCI added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

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