WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Overseas players under spotlight; bidding underway
A total of 27 open slots are up for grabs in the WPL 2027 players' auction, with seven of those slots reserved for overseas players
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A total of 27 open slots are up for grabs in the WPL 2027 players' auction, with seven of those slots reserved for overseas players
5:56 PM
|Player
|Country
|Team
|Price (RS in Crore)
|C/U
|Sophie Molineux
|Australia
|UP Warriorz
|1.1
|Capped
|Kiran Navgire
|India
|Delhi Capitals
|0.75
|Capped
|G Kamalini
|India
|Gujarat Giants
|0.4
|Capped
|Orla Prendergast
|Ireland
|Gujarat Giants
|0.3
|Capped
|Grace Harris
|Australia
|UP Warriorz
|0.3
|Capped
|Sneh Rana
|India
|UP Warriorz
|0.3
|Capped
5:56 PM
5:52 PM
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5:46 PM
5:45 PM
5:43 PM
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5:41 PM
5:35 PM
5:27 PM
5:20 PM
5:11 PM
5:00 PM
4:51 PM
4:45 PM
|Team
|Remaining purse (Rs crore)
|Available slots
|Overseas slots available
|UP Warriorz
|3.75
|8
|3
|Gujarat Giants
|1.25
|3
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|1.15
|5
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|1.1
|5
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|0.9
|6
|0
|Total
|8.15
|27
|7
4:30 PM
Topics :Women's Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers BangaloreCricket NewsT20 cricket
First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 4:30 PM IST