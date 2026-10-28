Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Overseas players under spotlight; bidding underway
Live New Update

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Overseas players under spotlight; bidding underway

A total of 27 open slots are up for grabs in the WPL 2027 players' auction, with seven of those slots reserved for overseas players

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
WPL 2027 auction live updates
WPL 2027 auction live updates

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 5:56 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

5:56 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Players sold so far

Player Country Team Price (RS in Crore) C/U
Sophie Molineux Australia UP Warriorz 1.1 Capped
Kiran Navgire India Delhi Capitals 0.75 Capped
G Kamalini India Gujarat Giants 0.4 Capped
Orla Prendergast Ireland Gujarat Giants 0.3 Capped
Grace Harris Australia UP Warriorz 0.3 Capped
Sneh Rana India UP Warriorz 0.3 Capped

5:56 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: UP with another big buy

UP Warriorz with a steal buy acquires the services of Aussie all-rounder Grace Harris for just Rs 30 lakh.

5:52 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Sneh Rana to UP

Sneh Rana joins UP Warriorz for Rs 30 lakh.

5:51 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Orla Prendergast to GG

Ireland's Orla Prendergast joins Gujarat for Rs 30 lakh.

5:50 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Sophie Molineux to UP

Aussie all-rounder Sophie Molineux joins UP Warriorz for Rs 1.1 cr.

5:46 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: G Kamalini goes to Gujarat

G Kamalini joins Gujarat Giants for WPL 2027 for Rs 40 lakh.

5:45 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Kiran joins DC

India's Kiran Navgire becomes first player to be sold as she joins DC for Rs 75 lakh.

5:43 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Another one goes usold

Ayushi Soni also goes unsold first four names in the auction is unsold.

5:42 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Sophia Dunkley also unsold

England's Sophia Dunkley also goes unsold.

5:41 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Tejal Hasabnis unsold

Tejal Hasabnis is the second name in capped batters list and she also goes unsold.

5:41 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Raghvi Bist opens the auction

Capped Indian player Raghvi Bist is the first name in the auction and she goes unsold.

5:35 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: Auction underway

WPL 2027 auction is now underway in Kochi. Batters set up first.

5:27 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: GG retained sqauad and available slots

Gujarat Giants retained squad: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Jintimani Kalita
 
Slots open for auction: 3

5:20 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: DC retained sqauad and available slots

Delhi Capitals retained squad: Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Marizanne Kapp, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mamatha Madiwala, Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Niki Prasad and Shafali Verma.
 
Slots open for auction: 5

5:11 PM

WPL 2027 auction LIVE UPDATES: MI retained sqauad and available slots

Mumbai Indians retained squad: Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur, Rahila Firdous, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail and Vaishnavi Sharma.
 
Slots open for auction: 6
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Women's Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers BangaloreCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 4:30 PM IST