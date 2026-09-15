ZIM vs AUS 1st ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's ODI match?

Australia are begining their three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club today. Mitchell Marsh-led Australian team won the coin flip of the match and invited Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe to bowl first in the match. Both teams are approaching the contest with contrasting priorities. The series marks Australia's first bilateral ODI tour of Zimbabwe since 2004, although they visited the country for tri-series in 2014 and 2018.

The visitors will be using the six-match African tour as preparation for next year's World Cup title defence, while Zimbabwe will look to build on their recent success against Australia.

Australia have struggled for consistency, winning only 13 of their last 28 ODIs, while Zimbabwe recently defeated Bangladesh, the same side that beat Australia 2-1 in July.

Both teams are missing key pace bowlers, making the opening ODI an intriguing contest in Harare Australia face a selection headache Australia will welcome the return of Travis Head and captain Mitchell Marsh at the top of the order, but their batting combination beyond the opening pair remains uncertain. Cooper Connolly could move down the order despite his impressive 149 in his last ODI as an opener, while Josh Inglis and Cameron Green are potential candidates for the No. 3 position. Australia's plans are also being shaped by next year's World Cup, with the team keen to assess players in unfamiliar conditions. Marnus Labuschagne's omission has left a question mark over the No. 3 role, while Nathan Ellis and Xavier Bartlett will be looking to strengthen their claims for a pace-bowling spot.

ALSO READ: India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have been rested, leaving Australia's attack without two of its leading quicks. Left-arm spinner Joel Davies could also feature after impressing on his T20I debut in Bangladesh. Zimbabwe bank on experienced campaigners Zimbabwe will enter the series with confidence after their recent white-ball successes against Australia and Bangladesh. The hosts have recalled veterans Brendan Taylor, Ryan Burl and Graeme Cremer, signalling their desire to compete strongly in the present rather than focus solely on long-term development. Burl has particularly fond memories against Australia, having taken 5-10 during Zimbabwe's famous 2022 ODI victory in Townsville and played an important role in their T20 World Cup win earlier this year. Their attack, led by Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans, could pose a serious challenge to an Australian batting line-up that has struggled for consistency.

Zimbabwe will, however, be without injured pacers Richard Ngarava and Tanaka Chivanga. Taylor or Tadiwanashe Marumani could take the wicketkeeping role, while Wessly Madhevere also remains an option after scoring 75 in his last ODI innings. ZIM vs AUS 1st ODI: Playing 11 Zimbabwe playing 11: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brendan Taylor(w), Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza(c), Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani Australia playing 11: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson ZIM vs AUS: Head-to-head in ODIs Total matches: 33

Zimbabwe won: 3

Australia won: 29

No result: 1 ZIM vs AUS 1st ODI: Harare Sports Club stadium stats Category Details Matches (1992-present) 193 Zimbabwe record 56 wins, 109 losses, 1 tie, 4 no results Australia record 7 wins, 3 losses Highest total 6-408 — Zimbabwe vs USA, 2023 Average first-innings total 231 Toss history 68.9% field first; 48% won the match Most runs Brendan Taylor — 2,185 runs Most wickets Prosper Utseya — 52 wickets Pace wickets 1628 Pace average 30.48 Pace economy 4.83 Spin wickets 875 Spin average 34.89 Spin economy 4.55

ZIM vs AUS 1st ODI: Full squad Zimbabwe full squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Ernest Masuku, Graeme Cremer, Innocent Kaia, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere Australia full squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa ZIM vs AUS 1st ODI: Live streaming and broadcast details When will the Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI match take place? The first ODI match between Zimbabwe and Australia will be played on Tuesday, 15 September.

What will be the venue for the Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI match on Tuesday? Harare Sports Club will host all three ODI matches between Zimbabwe and Australia. What time will the toss for the Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI match take place? The toss for the Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI match will take place at 12.30 p.m. IST. What time will the Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI match begin? The Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI match will kick off at 1 p.m. IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI match in India? The live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Australia ODI series is not available in India.