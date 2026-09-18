ZIM vs AUS 2nd ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's ODI match?

Australia head into the second ODI against Zimbabwe with a chance to seal the three-match series after winning the opener comfortably. Matt Renshaw’s century and Nathan Ellis’ incisive spell helped the visitors overcome Zimbabwe’s late resistance in the first game.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will look to address their bowling discipline and catching after conceding 13 wides and three no-balls. Australia could be further strengthened by the return of Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood, who missed the opening match.

Zimbabwe will hope their top-order batters can turn promising starts into substantial scores and put greater pressure on Australia in the second encounter.

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Australia look to strengthen as Green, Hazlewood return

Australia’s victory in the opening ODI exposed few major concerns, but the possible returns of Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood could add further balance. Green would bolster the middle order alongside Renshaw while also providing an additional bowling option. Hazlewood’s return would add greater threat with the new ball, complementing Ellis and Adam Zampa in the middle overs. ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026 September 18: Schedule, live event time (IST), streaming Travis Head remains an area to watch after another chop-on dismissal against Zimbabwe. The opener has fallen in similar fashion in recent international innings, with opponents repeatedly denying him width. Australia will look to build a stronger platform and finish the series with another convincing performance.

Zimbabwe seek greater discipline and batting conversion Zimbabwe will need to improve several aspects of their game after letting Australia recover from a shaky start in the first ODI. Newman Nyamhuri’s five-wicket haul was a major positive, but 13 wides and three no-balls gave Australia too many opportunities. Their catching was also inconsistent. The hosts will want their new-ball bowlers to rediscover the control that helped them trouble Australia during their T20 World Cup meeting in Colombo. With the bat, Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza showed Zimbabwe can challenge Australia when partnerships develop. Innocent Kaia will also be hoping to convert another promising start into a significant score.

ZIM vs AUS 2nd ODI: Playing 11 Zimbabwe playing 11 (probable): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani Australia playing 11 (probable): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood ZIM vs AUS: Head-to-head in ODIs Total matches: 34

Zimbabwe won: 3

Australia won: 30

No result: 1 ZIM vs AUS 2nd ODI: Harare Sports Club stadium stats Category Details Matches (1992-present) 194 Zimbabwe record 56 wins, 110 losses, 1 tie, 4 no results Australia record 8 wins, 3 losses Highest total 6-408 — Zimbabwe vs USA, 2023 Average first-innings total 231 Toss history 68.9% field first; 48% won the match Most runs Brendan Taylor — 2,185 runs Most wickets Prosper Utseya — 52 wickets Pace wickets 1628 Pace average 30.48 Pace economy 4.83 Spin wickets 875 Spin average 34.89 Spin economy 4.55

ZIM vs AUS 2nd ODI: Full squad Zimbabwe full squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Ernest Masuku, Graeme Cremer, Innocent Kaia, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere Australia full squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa ZIM vs AUS 2nd ODI: Live streaming and broadcast details When will the Zimbabwe vs Australia 2nd ODI match take place? The second ODI match between Zimbabwe and Australia will be played on Friday, September 18.

What will be the venue for the Zimbabwe vs Australia 2nd ODI match on Friday? Harare Sports Club will host all three ODI matches between Zimbabwe and Australia. What time will the toss for the Zimbabwe vs Australia 2nd ODI match take place? The toss for the Zimbabwe vs Australia 2nd ODI match will take place at 12:30 pm IST. What time will the Zimbabwe vs Australia 2nd ODI match begin? The Zimbabwe vs Australia 2nd ODI match will begin at 1 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Australia 2nd ODI match in India? The live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Australia ODI series is not available in India.