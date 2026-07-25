Home / Cricket / News / ZIM vs IND: Kishan, Tilak fire India to 219/5 in 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe

ZIM vs IND: Kishan, Tilak fire India to 219/5 in 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe

Half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (81) and Tilak Varma (60 not out) fired India to a huge 219/5 against Zimbabwe in the second T20I here on Saturday.

Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
Press Trust of India Harare
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 6:24 PM IST
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Half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (81) and Tilak Varma (60 not out) fired India to a huge 219/5 against Zimbabwe in the second T20I here on Saturday.

Kishan and Tilak also put on 94 runs for the fourth wicket which took India past the 200-run mark.

Kishan struck nine fours and two sixes to make 81 off 44 balls, while Tilak made 60 not out off 29 balls with five fours and three sixes.

At the top, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hammered a 9-ball 20 with three fours and a six.

Brief scores: India 219/5 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 81, Tilak Varma 60 not out; Blessing Muzarabani 1/36) vs Zimbabwe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Team IndiaIndia cricket team

First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

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