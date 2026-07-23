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ZIM vs IND: Sooryavanshi becomes youngest batter to score maiden T20I fifty

Sooryavanshi's knock made him the youngest player in international cricket history to score a T20I fifty,

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 7:38 PM IST
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Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name into the record books with a breathtaking maiden T20I half-century for India against Zimbabwe in Harare on Wednesday.  The young opener raced to his fifty in just 18 deliveries, smashing four boundaries and four sixes in a fearless display of strokeplay. His whirlwind knock made him the youngest player in international cricket history to score a T20I fifty, 
Youngest players to score T20I fifties
Rank Player Team Opponent Venue Year Age at maiden T20I fifty
1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Zimbabwe Harare 2026 15 years, 118 days
2 Louis Bruce Gibraltar Malta Albergaria 2021 16 years, 56 days
3 Kavin Chaddha Indonesia Sweden Bali 2026 16 years, 76 days
4 Alusine Turay Sierra Leone Ghana Benoni 2023 16 years, 89 days
5 Tenjin Rabgey Bhutan China Kuala Lumpur 2023 16 years, 118 days
      underlining his immense potential on the biggest stage. Sooryavanshi's aggressive approach gave India early momentum and marked another significant milestone in what promises to be a bright international career.
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Topics :India cricket team

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 7:18 PM IST

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