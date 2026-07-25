Zimbabwe vs India Live streaming: Where to watch 2nd T20 live today?
FanCode will stream the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I match through its app and website
BS Web Team New Delhi
FanCode will stream the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I match through its app and website
The coin flip of the match went in Zimbabwe's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Sikandar Raza (ZIM): We want to bowl first. Surface is a lot better today and it may not be that spicy. Hopefully our seamers can make early inroads. Same side. Shreyas Iyer (IND): We were going to bat first. It looks a bit different. It is not that tacky as the first game. Let's make sure it is a belter to bat on. We just pass on the message to stay in the present, it is essential to stay in the moment and play to the best of our abilities. Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I playing 11: Zimbabwe playing 11: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani India playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav
|Country/Region
|TV Telecast
|Live Streaming
|India
|Unite8 Sports Network, DD Sports (DD Free Dish)
|FanCode
|Zimbabwe
|Sporty TV
|Sporty TV
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|Sporty TV
|Sporty TV
|United Kingdom
|—
|Hotstar UK
|Canada
|—
|Hotstar
|Singapore
|—
|Hotstar
|Bangladesh
|T Sports
|FanCode
|Pakistan
|—
|TapMad
|Sri Lanka
|—
|FanCode
|Nepal
|—
|FanCode
|Australia
|—
|Kayo Sports
First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 3:31 PM IST