Zimbabwe vs India Live streaming: Where to watch 2nd T20 live today?

Buoyed by their first victory under new captain Shreyas Iyer, India will be looking to seal the three-match T20I series as they take on Zimbabwe in the second match at the Harare Sports Club today.

When will the toss for the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I take place?

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and India will be played on Saturday, July 25.

When will the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I be played?

The toss for the second T20I between Zimbabwe and India will take place at 4 pm IST.

At what time will the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I start?

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and India will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Where will the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and India will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Where will the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I be available in India?

The live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I will be available on Zee's Unite8 Sports Network in India.