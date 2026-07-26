Zimbabwe vs India Live streaming: Where to watch 3rd T20 live today?

Zimbabwe will take on India in the third and final T20I of the India Tour of Zimbabwe 2026 at the Harare Sports Club on July 26. With India having already sealed the three-match series 2-0, the final encounter offers the visitors an opportunity to complete a clean sweep, while Zimbabwe will be playing for pride in front of their home supporters.

India have looked dominant throughout the series, producing commanding performances with both bat and ball. Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has continued to impress with explosive starts at the top of the order, while Mayank Yadav has rattled Zimbabwe's batting line-up with his express pace. The visitors' formidable batting unit, featuring Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Ishan Kishan, has consistently piled up imposing totals.

ALSO READ: Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I Playing 11, live time (IST), live streaming Their pace attack, led by the fiery Mayank Yadav, has complemented the batting effort to keep Zimbabwe under constant pressure. The hosts, meanwhile, will be eager to end the series on a positive note and avoid a whitewash. Zimbabwe will once again rely on home conditions and their experienced players to produce a spirited performance and salvage some pride in the series finale. ZIM vs IND 3rd T20I: Broadcasting details Country/Region TV Telecast Live Streaming India Unite8 Sports Network, DD Sports (DD Free Dish) FanCode Zimbabwe Sporty TV Sporty TV Sub-Saharan Africa Sporty TV Sporty TV United Kingdom — Hotstar UK Canada — Hotstar Singapore — Hotstar Bangladesh T Sports FanCode Pakistan — TapMad Sri Lanka — FanCode Nepal — FanCode Australia — Kayo Sports

Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I live toss time, telecast and streaming details When will the Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I be played? The third T20I between Zimbabwe and India will be played on Sunday, July 26. When will the toss for the Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I take place? The toss for the third T20I between Zimbabwe and India will take place at 4 pm IST. At what time will the Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I start? The third T20I between Zimbabwe and India will begin at 4:30 pm IST. Where will the Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I be played?