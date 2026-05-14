Austerity and symbolism: In moments of crises, intent isn't enough

In a similar move in September 2025, the department of expenditure under finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman issued an austerity directive to all ministries, central public sector enterprises, banks and financial institutions to stop spending on Diwali and other festival gifts. The move was aimed at promoting fiscal discipline, curbing non-essential expenditure and ensuring prudent use of public funds.

How different has been the Modi government’s approach to announcing austerity measures? It would appear that governments in the past would not allow a gap between the announcement of the austerity measures and the actual implementation of the decisions they took. It is a little different with the Modi government. Almost a week has passed since Modi’s austerity announcements on May 10, but no specific measure has actually been enforced — except that senior ministers and many chief ministers have begun using fewer cars for their travels. Indeed, what was announced did not strictly constitute austerity measures but exhortation to people to become austere.