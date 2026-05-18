Explained: What is Balance of Payments and how does it affect the rupee?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to citizens to save fuel, avoid unnecessary travel and postpone gold purchases for a year was not merely a call for austerity. The Prime Minister himself said the aim was to conserve India's forex reserves at a time of high global oil prices and escalating tensions in West Asia.

Following the announcement, terms such as 'current account', 'capital account', 'forex conservation', and 'Balance of Payments' have dominated headlines. Let's understand what they mean and how they are connected.

What is Balance of Payments?

Every country records its financial transactions with the rest of the world. This record is called the Balance of Payments, or BoP.

When foreign currency enters India, it is recorded as an inflow. When foreign currency leaves, it is recorded as an outflow. A BoP deficit means more foreign exchange is leaving the country than entering it. When Indians import goods, travel abroad or invest overseas, they need dollars. If dollar demand rises, it weakens the rupee and makes imports costlier. The BoP has two broad parts: the current account and the capital account, more formally known as financial account. What is the current account? The current account captures regular transactions between India and the rest of the world. It records foreign exchange earned and spent through goods, services, income and transfers.

The goods account covers exports and imports of physical items such as crude oil, cars, machinery, electronics and food products. If India imports more goods than it exports, it runs a trade deficit. The services account covers non-physical exports and imports, including IT services, tourism, banking, consulting and transport. The current account also includes income earned across borders, such as interest, dividends and profits, and transfers such as remittances from Indians working abroad. The net result is the current account balance. If outflows exceed inflows, the country runs a current account deficit. If inflows exceed outflows, it runs a current account surplus.

India’s current account deficit, according to Reserve Bank of India data, stood at $13.2 billion, or 1.3 per cent of GDP, in the October-December quarter of FY26, compared with $11.5 billion in the previous quarter. What is the capital account? The capital account records investment and financing flows between India and the rest of the world. It includes foreign direct investment, where companies invest in businesses or projects in India, and foreign portfolio investment, where overseas investors buy Indian stocks and bonds. It also includes foreign loans, external borrowing and banking flows. How current and capital accounts connect The current account shows whether India is earning enough foreign exchange through trade, services, income and transfers. The capital account shows how any gap is financed.

If India runs a current account deficit, it must fund that gap through capital inflows or forex reserves. These inflows may come through foreign investment, overseas borrowing or deposits. If they are not enough, the RBI may have to use reserves. For example, if India spends $100 billion on imports and other current payments but earns $85 billion through exports, services, income and transfers, it has a $15 billion current account gap. That gap must be financed through investment inflows, borrowing or reserves. This is why a current account deficit is not automatically a crisis. It becomes a concern when the deficit widens sharply, capital inflows weaken, or reserves come under pressure.

Notably, since the 1991 economic reforms, India has usually maintained a BoP surplus because capital inflows have been larger than the current account deficit. In simple terms, foreign investment and borrowing have often brought in more dollars than the current account has taken out. How BoP affects the rupee BoP influences the rupee because it reflects the balance between dollar demand and dollar supply. A BoP surplus means more dollars are entering India than leaving it. The RBI can then allow the rupee to strengthen or buy the excess dollars and add them to forex reserves.

A BoP deficit means dollar outflows are higher than inflows. This can weaken the rupee. The RBI may sell dollars from its reserves to reduce volatility, but doing so reduces the reserve buffer. The rupee is not driven by BoP alone. It also moves with global dollar strength, crude oil prices, interest rates, inflation, foreign investor flows and market sentiment. Why forex reserves matter Forex reserves are foreign currency assets held by the RBI. They give the central bank a cushion during external shocks and help it manage sharp currency movements. When dollar demand rises suddenly, the RBI can sell dollars from its reserves to ease pressure on the rupee. This can prevent disorderly swings in the exchange rate.

But reserves are finite. If India has to keep selling dollars to defend the rupee, the cushion weakens. That is why policymakers track the current account deficit, capital flows and reserves together. Why oil and gold matter Oil and gold are two major sources of dollar outflow for India. When their imports rise, pressure builds on the current account and the rupee. India imported around 721 tonnes of gold in FY26, worth nearly $72 billion, compared with about $58 billion a year earlier. Its oil import bill stood at nearly $135 billion. Together, gold and crude oil imports used more than $206 billion in foreign exchange during FY26.