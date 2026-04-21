Datanomics: India eyes South Korea agreement review as deficit widens

India and South Korea have agreed to deepen cooperation in shipbuilding. India’s share in the number of ships built globally fell from 0.15 per cent in 2014 to 0.06 per cent in 2024, while South Korea's share decreased from 34.36 per cent in 2014 to 28.02 per cent in 2024. In 2024, South Korea held the second-largest share in global shipbuilding, next to China.