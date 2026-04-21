Datanomics: India eyes South Korea agreement review as deficit widens

Amid heightened global uncertainty, India and South Korea are committed to increasing economic cooperation by aiming for $50 billion in bilateral trade by 2030, up from the current level of around $27 billion. PM Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung exchanged several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), with both sides agreeing to deepen cooperation in strategic sectors, including shipbuilding.
Trade deficit rises as exports fall
India’s trade deficit with South Korea widened after the bilateral trade agreement came into force in 2010. After 2021-22 (FY22), India's exports to Korea fell, with a major decline in exports of petroleum products, aluminium and its products, and iron and steel. This assumes significance as India bats for renegotiation of the bilateral trade agreement.