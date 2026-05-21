Home / Economy / Analysis / Datanomics: India's rising car exports face fresh Lankan speed bump

Datanomics: India's rising car exports face fresh Lankan speed bump

After lifting its import ban in 2025, Sri Lanka has seen a sharp rise in vehicle imports, prompting a temporary surcharge to protect forex reserves and ease pressure on the external sector

car exports
premium
India’s car export market expanded by over 23 per cent in 2025-26 (FY26).
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 11:02 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Sri Lanka has imposed a temporary 50 per cent surcharge on imported motor vehicles to protect the country’s forex reserves and ease pressure on its external sector. The surcharge will be levied for three months and will cover buses, passenger cars, hybrid and electric vehicles, and other specialised vehicles. This comes after Sri Lanka lifted its near-total ban on vehicle imports in 2025.
 
Vehicle imports by Lanka peaked in 2025
 
In 2025, Sri Lanka imported vehicles worth $1.6 billion — the highest import value to date. The country imported vehicles worth nearly $460 million in the first three months of 2026 alone, rising by over 1,200 per cent year-on-year. 
 
Car export share to Lanka highest since FY17
 
India’s car export market expanded by over 23 per cent in 2025-26 (FY26). Sri Lanka’s share in India’s car exports rose to 2.73 per cent — the highest since FY17 — making it the sixth-largest export market for Indian cars. 
 
Car exports to Lanka rose 12 times in FY26
 
Cars accounted for 5.46 per cent of the total Indian exports to Sri Lanka in FY26 — the highest share since FY17. Further, motor vehicles were the fourth-largest exported product (by value) from India to Sri Lanka in FY26. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

How much do you really earn? New survey aims to crack India's income puzzle

Premium

Datanomics: PM Modi's 5-nation tour likely to strengthen trade ties

PM Modi in Rome: Why India, Italy need to build a strategic future together

Explained: What is Balance of Payments and how does it affect the rupee?

Premium

Statsguru: Skewed priorities in priority sector lending across districts

Topics :sri lankavehiclesAuto industryCar Exports

First Published: May 21 2026 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story