Datanomics: India's rising car exports face fresh Lankan speed bump

Sri Lanka has imposed a temporary 50 per cent surcharge on imported motor vehicles to protect the country’s forex reserves and ease pressure on its external sector. The surcharge will be levied for three months and will cover buses, passenger cars, hybrid and electric vehicles, and other specialised vehicles. This comes after Sri Lanka lifted its near-total ban on vehicle imports in 2025.
Vehicle imports by Lanka peaked in 2025
In 2025, Sri Lanka imported vehicles worth $1.6 billion — the highest import value to date. The country imported vehicles worth nearly $460 million in the first three months of 2026 alone, rising by over 1,200 per cent year-on-year.