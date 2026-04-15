From compliance to confidence: A new paradigm for food safety in India

“If we overregulate, over control, impose too many burdens and too much bureaucracy - or if we do it across the board, without taking into account the differences among businesses and their relative impact on society - that could make people risk-averse and dampen the entrepreneurial spirit.” - Samuel J. Palmisano

This delicate balance between regulation and enterprise is sharply reflected in India’s food sector. India’s food ecosystem is vast, diverse, and rapidly evolving - spanning everything from street vendors and small manufacturers to large-scale food processors and global exporters. At the heart of regulating this complex system lies the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), an institution tasked with ensuring that what reaches consumers is safe, compliant, and trustworthy. Yet, as India aspires to become a global food powerhouse, the regulatory architecture governing food safety is undergoing a much-needed transformation.

The recent Non-Financial Regulatory Reforms signal a decisive shift: from a compliance-heavy, fragmented regulatory regime to a streamlined, business-friendly, and technology-enabled framework. These reforms are not merely administrative tweaks; they represent a broader vision of aligning food safety governance with India’s economic ambitions. The Compliance Burden: A System Ready for Change For years, food business operators (FBOs) in India have navigated a maze of regulations, approvals, and inspections. The system often requires multiple clearances – from licenses and municipal permits to pollution control approvals and GST registration – each governed by different authorities and legal frameworks. This duplication not only increases compliance costs but also delays business operations. For small businesses and startups, particularly in the food sector, such procedural hurdles can discourage formalization and innovation. This structural inefficiency can be addressed through a unified approach.

Rethinking Licensing and Registration Thresholds India’s food businesses – small vendors, homegrown startups, and even scaling enterprises have operated under a startlingly low threshold regime, where a turnover of just ₹12 lakh was enough to bring a business under the regulatory net, with penalties for non-compliance reaching up to ₹10 lakh. That long-standing paradigm is now poised for a fundamental shift. The current framework, which tightly segments businesses into registration, State, and Central licence categories, is being recalibrated in a decisive move. The threshold for basic registration is poised to leap from ₹12 lakh to ₹1.5 crore, a more than 12-fold jump. Simultaneously, the thresholds for State and Central licences are being recalibrated, from ₹20 crore to ₹50 crore and above ₹50 crore respectively. The effect is clear: regulation becomes sharper, not broader; deeper, not heavier.

Perpetual Registrations and Licences: Ending the Compliance Cycle If threshold reform decides who enters the regulatory net, this shift redefines how long they remain enmeshed in it. Until now, FSSAI licences and registrations came with expiry dates typically one to five years, locking businesses into a recurring cycle of renewals, paperwork, and uncertainty. Compliance was not a checkpoint, it was a loop. That loop is now being broken. Under the proposed regime, pre-registration inspections are to be done away with, registrations become perpetual, and licences move to continuous validity requiring only annual compliance filings and yearly fee payments to remain in force.

The shift is clear: from repeated approvals to continuous accountability, thereby, reducing friction, lowering costs, and bringing long-overdue predictability to the food sector. From Inspections to Trust-Based Regulation Inspections have long been a contentious aspect of FSSAI’s regulatory framework. Frequent, manual, and often discretionary inspections often led to uncertainty and increased compliance costs. Some states conduct inspections covering up to 40 per cent of licensed establishments annually, placing a significant burden on businesses. The reform now envisages a risk-based, computerised inspection system, wherein, inspections would be determined by risk profiles rather than arbitrary schedules and high-performing businesses could benefit from reduced inspection frequency. Additionally, introduction of post-licensing inspections for high risk FBOs, third party inspections for non-risk category FBOs every three years and the removal of pre-licensing inspections will expedite business entry without compromising food safety.

This transition reflects a broader global trend towards trust-based regulation, where compliance is incentivised rather than enforced through excessive oversight. Towards a Single Window System One of the most significant reforms of the Government of India is the initiative for integration of the FSSAI licensing portal with the National Single Window System (NSWS), a shift from fragmented approvals to a unified digital gateway. By eliminating repetitive data entry and silos across departments, the system promises faster clearances and a far smoother business experience. For food businesses, this means less time navigating bureaucracy and more time building enterprises, marking a decisive step towards digital governance and true ease of doing business.

The Road Ahead: Driving Growth and Global Competitiveness These reforms are not merely procedural corrections; they signal a larger strategic shift to position India as a global leader in the food processing sector. As one of the world’s largest food producers, with the sector poised for sustained expansion, India’s regulatory framework must evolve in tandem with market ambitions. The challenge lies in balance: excessive regulation can stifle innovation, while weak oversight risks eroding trust. The aim is a system that is both facilitative and robust. Achieving this will require coordinated action across FSSAI, the Ministry of Health, States, and other regulators, alongside deeper use of technology like digital platforms, data analytics, and risk-based monitoring to enhance transparency and enforcement.