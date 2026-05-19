How much do you really earn? New survey aims to crack India's income puzzle

There are important imperatives for getting it right.
N R Bhanumurthy, director, Madras School of Economics, said a pan-India household income survey could fundamentally reshape how public policy is designed and delivered. "If you want to really understand who is employed, who is poor, who is actually benefiting from the growth process, who is benefiting from the government interventions, and who is actually paying the tax," he said, reliable household income data is the essential starting point. Without it, policymakers are currently forced to rely on consumption patterns as a proxy for household welfare, which is "a very crude representation of income."