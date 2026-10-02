1991 reforms: Quant analysis shows liberalisation gains are petering out

Tracks India’s current dollar output in global percentile rank and world share. India’s global percentile advanced from 91 in 1991 to 98 by 2024. Its share of global nominal GDP nearly tripled from 1 per cent in 1991 to 3 per cent in 2024. It saw brief plateaus around the 1997 Asian crisis and the 2008 global financial crisis. Overall, pretty good.Measures purchasing-power-adjusted output to reflect domestic price advantages. Maintained an exceptionally high global percentile, rising from 96 in 1991 to 99 in 2024. More than doubled its share of global PPP output from 3 per cent to 8 per cent. Showed virtually uninterrupted annual expansion across the entire three-decade period. This highlights India’s position as the world’s third-largest macro economy in purchasing power.Measures average per-person nominal dollar output relative to the rest of the world. Rose from a modest 10th percentile in 1991 to the 22nd percentile in 2024. It reached an intermediate peak in 2010 (20) before stagnating for nearly a decade. Surpassed the 22nd percentile decisively only after post-2020 economic momentum. Demonstrates persistent per capita catch-up challenges despite rapid headline growth.Assesses real purchasing power per person relative to the global distribution. Improved significantly from the 16th percentile in 1991 to the 31st percentile in 2024. It outperformed nominal per capita metrics due to lower domestic price levels. India experienced steady gains from 2002 to 2010 before plateauing between 2011 and 2017. This reflects meaningful but ongoing improvement in domestic living standards.Evaluates cross-border physical goods shipments in ranking and global market share. India’s percentile rank increased from 82 in 1991 to 92 in 2024. Its share of world merchandise exports expanded from 1 per cent to 2 per cent over the period. Export share reached a peak of 2 per cent in 2022 after rapid gains in the 2000s. This shows solid integration into world goods trade, though growth has moderated since 2011.Tracks India’s performance in international service deliveries, notably information technology (IT) and business process outsourcing (BPO). Percentile standing climbed from 78 in 1991 to 94 by 2024. India’s global service market share grew more than fivefold, from 0.5 per cent to 3 per cent. It surpassed merchandise exports in relative global market penetration.This validates services as India’s primary structural engine of modern trade competitiveness.Captures the trade openness and export orientation of the domestic economy. Global percentile rose from 8 in 1991 to 25 by 2024. India peaked at the 29th percentile in 2013 before undergoing a multi-year slump. It rebounded sharply following pandemic-era trade recalibrations after 2020.However, today, India ranks at the 25th percentile. That is where the nub of our problem lies. We have slipped from around the 29th percentile rank achieved in 2013.This remains the overhang on India’s climb towards the more rarefied echelons of the 90th percentile on the ICI. It also underscores that domestic demand continues to drive the dominant share of GDP growth.Focuses on specialised cross-border knowledge services, software, and finance. India rose into the top global tier, hovering around the 97th percentile by 2024. Its share of world commercial service exports surged from 1 per cent in 1996 to 4 per cent in 2024. This is one of India’s strongest international market share indicators.Tracks global percentile and world share for factory-made physical products. India rose from the 86th percentile in 1991 to the 95th percentile in 2024. Its global market share rose from 1 per cent in 1991 to nearly 2 per cent in 2024. The country displayed steady, consistent gains across the 2000s with resilient post-2020 growth, reflecting a gradually expanding industrial base, though smaller than peer Asian manufacturing hubs.Measures industrial machinery, capital goods, and transport equipment outbound shipments. Percentile rank increased from 81 in 1991 to 92 by 2024. Global export share climbed nearly tenfold from 0.1 per cent to 1 per cent. There was rapid growth between 2004 and 2012, signalling a structural transition toward higher-value industrial exports.Tracks India’s global presence in pharmaceuticals, bulk drugs, and generic medications. Maintained high standing throughout, moving from the 91st percentile to 96th in 2024. India’s world market share rose from 1 per cent in 1991 to a peak of 3 per cent around 2013–2014.This demonstrates one of the earliest and most resilient mature manufacturing competencies.Assesses the diversity and knowledge intensity of India’s export basket. The country’s percentile rank advanced from 59 in 1995 to 69 in 2024. It peaked at around the 69th percentile in 2022, but has stagnated near that level for years. This needs to be worked on aggressively to move India up the composite ranking.Measures the efficiency with which capital and labour inputs are utilised. Percentile rank improved from a negligible 5 in 1991 to 17 by 2023.However, this percentile ranking is depressing. It remains abysmal in absolute global terms, highlighting technology and operational efficiency as primary structural bottlenecks.Captures net energy import dependency relative to total domestic consumption. Net energy imports (per cent of total domestic energy use) increased threefold from 12 per cent in 1991 to 36 per cent by 2023. Peaked at 39 per cent of energy use in 2019 alongside heavy industrialisation. Global percentile rank rose into the 60s before dropping to 44 in 2023. (Lower the better)Tracks fuel and crude oil purchases as a share of total goods imports (lower the better). India’s percentile rank remained consistently near the very top of the world (94 to 100). Fuel made up 30 per cent of goods imports in 1991, peaking near 40 per cent in 2013, and finished at 32 per cent of merchandise imports in 2024, hovering at the 95th percentile. This represents India’s most severe recurring pressure point on foreign exchange balances.Reflects external trade and financial balances relative to national economic size. India oscillated predominantly in deficit, ranging from a deficit of 1 per cent to 5 per cent of GDP. Global percentile fluctuated between 41 (in the 2012 oil shock) and 74 (1997). The 2024 percentile rank of 53 offers no comfort. This remains a major barrier to India’s stability and growth on the Composite Index.Measures foreign exchange reserve buffers against external import payment obligations. India stood at the 85th percentile in 2024. The country looks comfortable, but remember that these reserves are largely rented reserves, not “earned reserves”, and therefore represent a permanent vulnerability.Assesses India’s ability to attract long-term FDI relative to GDP. Stood at zero in 1991, rising to multi-year peaks above 4 per cent between 2006 and 2010. Displayed sharp volatility, recording extreme percentile drops in 1998, 2008, 2011, and 2022. Dropped sharply to zero (15th percentile) in 2024. This demonstrates high sensitivity to global liquidity cycles and corporate repatriation patterns.Evaluates liquidity risk by comparing short-term external debt due against forex reserves (the lower the better). Improved dramatically from a perilous 93 per cent of reserves in 1991 down to 5 per cent in 2004. Percentile rank fell from 56 (1991) to under 15 in the early 2000s (lower is safer). Stood at 43rd percentile in 2024. Remains a drag on a higher percentile ranking for India overall on the Composite Index.