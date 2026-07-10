Sikkim tops per capita income rankings, Bihar remains poorest state

Sikkim, the richest state, has a per capita income nearly 10 times higher than that of the poorest state, Bihar. With a population of just 0.05 per cent of the country, Sikkim’s per capita income stood at Rs 6,46,183.42 in FY25 — nearly three times the national average, a lead it has held for at least a decade.

The top four — Sikkim, Goa, Delhi and Chandigarh — and the bottom four — Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Manipur — have consistently held their positions for the past 10 years. The fifth spot in each group has changed. Puducherry held the position in FY17 and FY18, before Telangana took over until FY23; Karnataka has occupied it since FY24. Among the bottom five states, Madhya Pradesh ranked last in FY17 and FY18. Meghalaya took the bottom spot from FY19 to FY22, followed by Jammu and Kashmir for the next two years, before Madhya Pradesh dropped back to last place in FY25. All-India average per capita income shows steady growth, rising from Rs 104,880 in FY17 to an advance estimate of Rs 219,575 in FY26.