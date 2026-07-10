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Sikkim tops per capita income rankings, Bihar remains poorest state

The top four - Sikkim, Goa, Delhi and Chandigarh - and the bottom four - Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Manipur - have consistently held their positions for the past 10 years

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Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 6:04 AM IST
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Sikkim, the richest state, has a per capita income nearly 10 times higher than that of the poorest state, Bihar. With a population of just 0.05 per cent of the country, Sikkim’s per capita income stood at Rs 6,46,183.42 in FY25 — nearly three times the national average, a lead it has held for at least a decade.
 
The top four — Sikkim, Goa, Delhi and Chandigarh — and the bottom four — Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Manipur — have consistently held their positions for the past 10 years. The fifth spot in each group has changed. Puducherry held the position in FY17 and FY18, before Telangana took over until FY23; Karnataka has occupied it since FY24. Among the bottom five states, Madhya Pradesh ranked last in FY17 and FY18. Meghalaya took the bottom spot from FY19 to FY22, followed by Jammu and Kashmir for the next two years, before Madhya Pradesh dropped back to last place in FY25. All-India average per capita income shows steady growth, rising from Rs 104,880 in FY17 to an advance estimate of Rs 219,575 in FY26.
 
Per capita income has grown across states and Union Territories, but not at the same pace. The differences reflect varying levels of economic development, sectoral composition, structural disparities, and governance mechanisms.
 
The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, in a working paper on the “Relative Economic Performance of Indian States”, tracks relative per capita income. A state’s per capita income was measured as a percentage of the national average, where a figure above 100 means the state is richer than the average Indian and below 100 means poorer. On this measure, Sikkim has surged from 93 per cent in 1990-91 to 319 per cent in 2023-24, while Goa's has nearly doubled, from 144 per cent in 1970-71 to 290 per cent in 2023-24.
 
Bihar’s performance, the paper noted, has been far from satisfactory. Starting at 70.3 per cent of the national average in 1960-61, its relative per capita income fell to just 31.2 per cent by 2000-01 and hovers around 33 per cent in 2023-24. An average person in Bihar still earns 77 per cent less than an average Indian. 
 
At the national level, the outlook is more hopeful. India’s gross national income per capita is set to hit $4,000 by 2030, according to a State Bank of India analysis this year.  
 
   

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Topics :SikkimState of Statesper capita incomeBihar

First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 6:04 AM IST

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