StatsGuru: The tides and the troughs of the Modi era's economic record

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre has turned 12, and on June 9, it completes two years of its third term. Key economic indicators show this has been a period of both progress and challenges. India has grown into a much larger economy, while inflation, fiscal deficit and unemployment have eased. However, gains in per-capita income remain more modest and challenges on the external sector and the rupee fronts have mounted.

India’s economy expanded from about $2 trillion in 2014-15 to $3.9 trillion in 2025-26, lifting it from the 10th-largest to the sixth-largest globally. Yet per capita income rankings improved only modestly, indicating that economic growth had not translated proportionately into higher incomes.