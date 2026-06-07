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StatsGuru: The tides and the troughs of the Modi era's economic record

As the Modi government completes 12 years, India has grown into a larger economy with lower inflation and unemployment, though external vulnerabilities persist

Modi, Narendra Modi
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:PTI)
Shikha Chaturvedi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2026 | 11:39 PM IST
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The Narendra Modi government at the Centre has turned 12, and on June 9, it completes two years of its third term. Key economic indicators show this has been a period of both progress and challenges. India has grown into a much larger economy, while inflation, fiscal deficit and unemployment have eased. However, gains in per-capita income remain more modest and challenges on the external sector and the rupee fronts have mounted.  India’s economy expanded from about $2 trillion in 2014-15 to $3.9 trillion in 2025-26, lifting it from the 10th-largest to the sixth-largest globally. Yet per capita income rankings improved only modestly, indicating that economic growth had not translated proportionately into higher incomes.  
  The recent period has been marked by a sharp easing of inflation, with price growth at its lowest level in more than a decade in FY26.  
  This has coincided with improving government finances, as both fiscal and revenue deficits have narrowed significantly from pandemic-era highs. 
  A stronger labour market has accompanied this recovery, with unemployment falling to its lowest level in 2025 in the available data series.  
  Even so, India’s external position has remained vulnerable.  
  The rupee’s steady depreciation against the dollar over the past decade underscores this vulnerability.  
 

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Topics :Narendra ModiStatsGuruNDA government

First Published: Jun 07 2026 | 11:39 PM IST

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