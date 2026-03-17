West Asia war: Not firing on all cylinders as India's LPG tank nears empty

Receipts plunged in the first fortnight of March, down 36 per cent month-on-month to 561,000 barrels per day (bpd), ship-tracking data showed. All March arrivals so far were loaded before February 28, when the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran.

Loadings scheduled for delivery to India in March and April have fallen 75 per cent from February levels to 219,000 bpd — enough to meet barely three days of domestic demand, according to Kpler and MoPNG data. More than half these volumes, loaded on four tankers from the US, will arrive only in April after a 40–50-day voyage, compared with seven to 14 days from West Asia.