What sells ought to be good: How metrics reshaped our idea of quality

I. The Great Inversion

There was a time when the highest compliment you could pay a product, a service, or an idea was that it was good. Not popular. Not trending. Not viral. Good. The implicit assumption was that quality, if given a fair hearing, would find its audience.

We have quietly reversed this logic. The operating thesis of our age is not ‘what is good ought to sell’ — it is ‘what sells ought to be good’. If millions of people are buying it, streaming it, clicking on it, the numbers themselves become the proof of quality. The market, we are told, does not lie. This inversion is not merely semantic. It has reshaped cultural priorities and changed how we think about excellence itself.

II. The Case for Measurement — and Its Limits The shift did not happen without reason. Business decisions once governed by instinct and hierarchy were corrected by the demand for measurable accountability — it brought rigour, made organisations answerable to evidence, and gave talented people without powerful patrons a way to prove their case. The problem arises not with measurement itself, but when it becomes the only legitimate language of value. Quality is not always legible to the metrics we have chosen to track. This is Goodhart’s Law applied broadly: When a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure. An incomplete measure, mistaken for a complete one, distorts everything it was meant to serve.

We did not abandon quality. We simply decided that a large enough number could stand in for it. III. What the Startup Age Taught Us No culture has championed this shift more visibly than the startup ecosystem — and it deserves credit. Startups democratised access, created jobs, and introduced a useful impatience to industries too comfortable with incrementalism. But there is a shadow side. Growth became the north star. Move fast and break things was not just a product philosophy — it was a permission structure that told an entire generation speed to market mattered more than getting it right.

The convenience quick commerce delivers is real. The question is whether convenience has become so dominant a category that it crowds out the harder, slower work of building things that are genuinely better — not just faster. IV. Cinema and the Box Office Few industries illustrate this inversion more vividly than cinema. For much of film history, commercial success and artistic ambition existed in creative tension. Many films considered classics today were not the biggest earners of their year. Opening weekend collections are no longer just a commercial measure — they are a critical verdict. A film earning Rs 800 crore is discussed as a cultural revolution. One earning Rs 30 crore but lingering in the mind is considered a failure. Cinema that asks something of its audience has largely retreated to OTT and small festivals. Streaming has created a two-tier system: spectacle for the mass market, the thoughtful for the niche. The middle has thinned — and those weekly collection figures, reported as cultural news, have made the thermometer indistinguishable from the weather.

V. Capital, Care, and the Limits of Private Equity There are domains where what gets measured becomes genuinely consequential — not just culturally, but in terms of human welfare. Healthcare and education are two of them. Private capital built hospital infrastructure, professionalised management, and improved patient outcomes. That deserves acknowledgement. The concern is with return-driven, exit-oriented capital governing institutions whose deepest purpose is not financial. When this mandate becomes the primary logic of a hospital, beds become occupancy rates and procedures become revenue per patient. Efficiency gradually becomes the master of care, rather than its servant. In education, schools judged by placement rates may perform well on a narrow definition of what education is for — but the slower work of forming curious, resilient, ethical human beings does not show up in a dashboard.

VI. The Follower Economy and the Death of Discernment Social media made popularity instantaneously visible, universally comparable, and attached to individual identity. Your follower count has become a proxy for your worth as a voice, a thinker, a creative person. The genuine upside — platform for voices that traditional gatekeepers excluded — should not be dismissed. But the same architecture that opened the door also set the terms. Content gets shaped with reach in mind. The question shifts from what do I genuinely think? to what will resonate? Strong emotion travels faster than careful argument. What is at risk is discernment — the trained capacity to distinguish what is genuinely good from what is merely popular. Discernment requires slowing down, which is precisely what the scroll does not encourage.

VII. Cricket, Concerts, and the Monetisation of Passion The Indian Premier League is a genuine achievement — of event design, spectator experience, and commercial engineering. The energy in an IPL stadium is real. And yet it is a useful case study in what happens when entertainment optimises entirely for the present moment. Test cricket demanded patience and strategic literacy across five days. The economics of the shorter format have reshaped the audience for the longer form — older, smaller, nostalgic rather than continuously renewed. Something similar is happening in live music. A successful tour is sometimes the only viable business model left for artists. But the structure that maximises that value demands spectacle, and spectacle is not always hospitable to music that only reveals itself slowly.

VIII. Technology as Convenience and as Avoidance Technology has transformed everyday life in ways that deserve genuine celebration — access to information, services, each other, things once the privilege of geography or class. But one of the more quietly troubling applications of technology has been its use not to improve human interaction, but to replace it. Technology at its best gives people more time to be human with each other. The question worth asking of any new system is whether it is doing that — or substituting a metric for a relationship. IX. The Noise Machine We have never produced more commentary. Podcasts, newsletters, op-eds — the supply of opinion is effectively infinite. And yet insight — the kind that genuinely reorders your understanding — remains rare. The reason is not a shortage of intelligent people but the economics of attention. Depth takes time to produce and requires sustained attention to consume. The environment rewards neither.

What tends to get rewarded is the appearance of insight: confident declarative sentences, strong takes, the satisfying click of a well-turned phrase. AI-generated text is not the cause of this problem — it is its acceleration. The conditions that made it feel native were already well established. We have confused the volume of speech with the presence of voice. X. What Endures The most interesting cultural fact of our time is that quality has not disappeared. It has found corners. There is a counterculture of the well-made in quiet persistence alongside the mass-produced. The problem is visibility. A great but commercially modest thing is largely invisible in an economy that allocates attention through algorithms trained on engagement. The institutions that used to curate — editors, critics, teachers — have been weakened by the same forces that produced the numbers economy. They too were told to optimise for reach. The infrastructure of discernment has frayed at precisely the moment we most need it.

XI. The Credibility Paradox Everyone seems to be vying to win popularity contests. And yet consumption has never been higher. People who profess contempt for news channels watch them for hours. They share articles unread past the headline and absorb, unknowingly, the framing of sources they claim not to believe. The Gandhi–Pakistan payment episode is instructive. The historical facts are documented and available. But in the half-life of a viral clip, nuance does not survive — what survives is the conclusion: betrayal. People are free to form a view either way, but let this be done with some depth, not with the casualness we see all around. We are not uninformed. We are misinformed with great efficiency, shaped by content we no longer trust — which is considerably more dangerous.

XII. The Guru Industrial Complex At some point in the last decade, everybody became a coach. Many practitioners are thoughtful, well-trained, and making a real difference. But the economics are identical to every other numbers-driven industry. A coach with fifty thousand Instagram followers commands higher fees than one with twenty years of clinical experience. The credential that matters is reach. What tends to be sold is certainty. The irony is that genuine wisdom tends to produce exactly the opposite — a deepened appreciation for uncertainty and the limits of anyone’s ability to prescribe how another person should live. The incentive structure does not reward the ones who say it depends, and that asymmetry is worth noticing.

XIII. Two Selves Perhaps the most intimate consequence of the numbers economy is what it has done to personal identity. We have, many of us, split ourselves in two. There is the self that lives: uncertain, inconsistent, privately struggling with things that do not photograph well. And there is the self that is posted: curated, captioned, aspirational — whose setbacks are reframed as growth opportunities. What is new is the scale, the permanence, and the feedback mechanism. Every post is measured. Validation is immediate. Over time, the performed self exerts pressure on the actual self — people make real decisions partly on the basis of how they will appear. The most radical act of our time may be to live a life that is not designed to be seen.

XIV. The Defence of the Consumer A fair-minded examination must acknowledge the uncomfortable counter: Who decides what is quality? The history of cultural gatekeeping is not inspiring. Experts dismissed jazz, rock and roll, and cinema itself. Consumers are not passive dupes — when people watch a blockbuster or follow an influencer without formal credentials, they are often making rational choices about limited time and energy. Telling them they are wrong is condescension with a poor track record. The argument here is not that the consumer is mistaken. It is that the structures we have built — the algorithms, the incentive systems, the financial models — systematically tilt the menu towards one kind of choice and make other kinds harder to find. You cannot choose what is not offered. And what is not offered, eventually, stops being made.

Coda: A Different Measure None of this is an argument for nostalgia. The numbers economy has created things worth having: reach, access, speed, and a meaningful levelling of hierarchies that deserved to be levelled. But we are at a moment where it is worth asking honestly whether the costs of this inversion are being fully accounted for. When care institutions are governed only by financial returns, when education is measured by placement rates, when journalism is optimised for traffic — something in the original purpose of each quietly shifts. Not always. Not uniformly. But enough to notice. The question worth sitting with — slowly, without the pressure of a click — is whether we can build systems that allow quality and quantity to genuinely co-exist. Not because quality always wins, but because a culture that loses the ability to make the distinction loses something very difficult to recover.