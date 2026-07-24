Bengal needs to plug into national economy: West Bengal FM Swapan Dasgupta

Similar solutions are being explored for two arbitral awards facing the state — involving Haldia Petrochemicals and Tata Motors over Singur — with major fiscal implications. “Overall, we have to talk about the future with them,” he said. Discussions with The Chatterjee Group (Haldia Petrochems’ parent group) have begun, and he expects to “resume a conversation” with the Tatas too. “The ground rules have been set,” he asserted.