Bhajan Lal Sharma's big build: Reshaping Rajasthan through infrastructure

So our answer is not to withdraw support from those who need it — it is to make the system itself less wasteful. We are pursuing smart metering with vigour, aggressively expanding renewable generation because solar and wind power, once built, cost us considerably less per unit than imported or thermal power, and we have instituted strict performance benchmarks for our discoms to curb the technical and commercial losses that quietly inflate every subsidy bill. We are also moving agricultural power demand towards decentralised solar grids, which sharply reduces generation and distribution costs. Our progress in cutting external power dependence from 8 per cent to 2 per cent within a year is not merely an energy-security story — it is a fiscal discipline story too, for every unit we generate ourselves, efficiently, is a unit we need not subsidise so heavily later. That, to my mind, is the sustainable path — not abandoning our farmers and our poor, but building a power system efficient enough that supporting them does not come at the cost of everything else.