Delaying reforms will hurt future of our youth: Montek Singh Ahluwalia

Second, geopolitics has created a more fragmented world. The Europeans worry that the US is no longer committed to NATO and they must deal with Russia much more on their own. In Asia, the US is no longer seeking to contain China, but only to “balance” it. This has implications for South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. We have problems with Pakistan and its nexus with China makes it a bigger threat than it would otherwise be. We will have to spend much more on defence and these demands have to be factored into our medium-term financing plans for other sectors where resource demands are also expanding.