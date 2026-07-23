Delaying reforms will hurt future of our youth: Montek Singh Ahluwalia

What I mean to say is that the policy choices we had to make then were “no-brainers”. The situation today is completely different for four reasons.
First, the earlier vision of a globalised world working according to multilaterally agreed rules has evaporated. The United States, which built that system, has now formally abandoned it. The US now claims that it was “played” by its partners, and it wants to operate much more transactionally to push its own interests. No one knows quite which rules will now guide trade, or finance, or IT and e-commerce, or even the law of the sea!