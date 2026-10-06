Energy shock puts South Asia on inflation path: World Bank economist

Borrowing costs could come under pressure across South Asia in the near term as the energy price shock stemming from the West Asia conflict has pushed up inflation, even as governments in most economies have shielded consumers from the full impact of higher fuel prices, according to Franziska Ohnsorge , chief economist for Asia at the World Bank. “Inflation has gone up by about 3 percentage points in South Asia” since the conflict, Ohnsorge told Krity Ambey in an interview in New Delhi. Edited excerpts:

South Asia’s growth has remained more resilient than expected despite the energy shock. How durable is this momentum?

To some extent, the growth momentum is very durable because domestic demand remains very robust and resilient. Across the region, governments have taken measures to buffer the impact of high energy prices. Private credit growth in several countries has also been very robust, holding up investment.

It is a broad-based upgrade. We had expected a slowdown because of the energy market disruptions elsewhere in the world. What has happened instead is that growth has held up. We expect growth to stay at 6.8 per cent in 2026-27. It has been much more resilient than we had expected, and that’s the whole region, almost the whole region. It’s not just India.

The question is whether the underlying assumption behind the policy action is right: Is the energy price increase temporary or permanent? That is our downside risk.

What could happen if energy prices remain elevated?

If refined petrol and refined energy product prices stay high, then within the next few months governments need to begin to unwind some of the policy measures that were meant to buffer a temporary shock. In the long run, they need to be unwound, and energy demand will have to be depressed.

Are there any upside risks to the growth outlook?