Goa is more keen on value tourism than volume tourism: Rohan Khaunte

From 2022 to 2025, there has been an increase in domestic and international numbers. Pre-Covid and post-Covid periods cannot be compared. The entire airline system has changed the travel scenario. The number of flights, in terms of connectivity, is going down. The Goa government has successfully explored Russia, Poland, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan for its outbound tourism.

There is a perception that the tourist footfall in Goa has been declining. At a time when the Prime Minister has urged people to travel within the country, how is Goa benefiting?

From creating workstations at beach shacks for digital nomads to promoting local foods and festivals, Goa is looking to become a year- round destination that takes travellers beyond beaches, says Rohan Khaunte , the state’s minister of tourism and information technology. In a conversation with Ruchika Chitravanshi in Panaji, Khaunte says Goa is keen on attracting high-spending travellers.

Goa remains the top international and domestic destination. We did about 11 million tourists last year, including domestic and international, showing a growth of 21 per cent.

The state recorded 4.63 million tourist arrivals between January and May, reflecting sustained demand from both domestic and international travelers. It is an overall growth of 0.39 per cent over the corresponding period in 2025.

We are keen more on value over volume and high-spending tourists.

With more domestic tourists now coming to Goa compared to international travellers, how is the state attracting high spenders?