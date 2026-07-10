Investors value certainty more than subsidies: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

That is why we emphasise speed of doing business. Incentives may attract attention, but infrastructure, governance, and certainty determine where investments finally happen.
States must compete on governance quality, infrastructure, skilled manpower, logistics, transparency, and reliability rather than subsidy competition. Governments must act as facilitators and partners rather than regulators alone.
What is the blueprint for making Andhra Pradesh a $1 trillion economy?
Our strategy is to build on Andhra Pradesh’s strengths — its coastline, agriculture, renewable energy potential, minerals, human capital, and global connectivity.
We are developing clusters across manufacturing, electronics, data centres, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, green hydrogen, ports, logistics, steel, food processing, aquaculture, tourism, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, defence, critical minerals, and semiconductors.