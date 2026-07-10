Investors value certainty more than subsidies: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

Two years into his term, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu outlines the state’s growth strategy — from investment and exports to ‘speed of doing business’, the $1 trillion economy vision, a sovereign wealth fund, and tackling the challenge of a falling fertility rate — in an email interaction with Archis Mohan . Edited excerpts:

Your government completed two years on June 12. How do you assess its performance, and what are the priorities for the next three years?

The first two years were about restoring confidence, rebuilding institutions, and putting Andhra Pradesh back on a growth path. When we assumed office, we faced challenges in public finances, infrastructure, investor confidence, governance systems, and Brand AP.

India’s expanding FTAs create opportunities for Andhra Pradesh because of its coastline, ports, agriculture base, aquaculture leadership, manufacturing ecosystem, and strengths in electronics and clean energy.

How will Andhra Pradesh benefit from India’s free trade agreements (FTAs)? How did the state manage US tariff-related export challenges?

The next three years will focus on execution at scale — grounding investments, creating jobs, completing infrastructure projects, strengthening education and skilling, accelerating urban development, and using technology to make governance more efficient. Our goal is to build a globally competitive Andhra Pradesh under our Swarna Andhra Vision 2047.

We revived Amaravati, accelerated Polavaram, strengthened welfare delivery, improved technology-driven governance, and attracted investments across manufacturing, electronics, energy, logistics, digital infrastructure, and deeptech.

We see growth opportunities in seafood, food processing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, engineering goods, rare earths, electronics, renewable energy equipment, and chemicals.

On tariff challenges, especially in seafood exports, we worked with exporters and the Government of India. Our focus was on market diversification, value addition, quality improvement, cold-chain infrastructure, and short-term support for producers. Despite challenges, seafood exports expanded this year. The lesson is that we must reduce dependence on any single market.

You have highlighted ‘speed of doing business’ over ‘ease of doing business’ to attract investments worth over ₹23 trillion. What can other states learn?