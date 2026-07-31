Kerala in a tough position, but will keep promises, says CM V D Satheesan

The last government created an extra-budgetary mechanism called the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. I opposed this concept at its very inception. The LDF government said that it would not come under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act. I said this was against the Constitution and that the experiment itself was very bad because the basic corpus was from the Consolidated Fund, that is, motor vehicle cess. It was under the sovereign guarantee of the state, and there was no income generation from that. I requested them to ensure that at least 50 per cent of the projects should be income-generating to repay debts or pay interest.