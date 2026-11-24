Investor meetings held in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Raipur and Ahmedabad showed investor enthusiasm towards Chhattisgarh as the state is rapidly emerging in sectors such as IT, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and medical tourism. Chhattisgarh is the first state to implement Jan Vishwas 2.0, which decriminalises 279 minor offences. We have also introduced an Innovation and Startup Promotion Policy to encourage startups.

Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country to enact such a law. It will provide relief to industries from unnecessary delay in permissions, inspections and paperwork. It classifies industries into three categories based on risk: low, medium and high. For low-risk industries, if the competent authority does not decide on an application within 15 days, the permission will be deemed to have been granted automatically. In medium-risk cases, applications will be examined within three days on the basis of an affidavit and a third-party certificate. For high-risk industries, a system of prior inspections will continue, keeping safety and workers’ interests in mind. The law includes 43 services from eight departments. Our objective is to make the path easier for industries, ensure that permissions are granted on time and increase investor confidence.