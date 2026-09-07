Space, steel, fintech at heart of Luxembourg's India push: Lex Delles

India and Luxembourg are looking to expand economic ties beyond trade, with green steel, space, life sciences, and financial technology (fintech) emerging as key areas for cooperation. Bilateral trade was $145.9 million in 2024-25, while the two countries are looking to leverage the India-European Union (EU) trade deal to deepen investment and business links. Luxembourg Deputy Prime Minister Xavier Bettel met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Monday, as the two sides prepare for a planned state visit by Luxembourg to India in January 2027. Luxembourg Economy Minister Lex Delles, in an interview with Archis Mohan in New Delhi, outlined the opportunities for companies and research institutions in both countries. Edited excerpts: