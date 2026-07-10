Telangana on course for $1 trillion economy by 2034: CM A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad is Telangana’s greatest strength, but our vision has never been limited to a one-city economy. Soon after taking office, we redesigned our development strategy through the CURE-PURE-RARE framework.
CURE (Core Urban Region Economy) covers Hyderabad within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), focusing on services, advanced technology, and infrastructure. PURE (Peri-Urban Region Economy), between the ORR and the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR), will drive manufacturing. RARE (Rural Agri Region Economy), beyond the RRR, will focus on agriculture, the green economy, and agri-based industries.
Sustainability is central to this vision. We want Hyderabad to become India’s first climate-resilient metro. The Musi Rejuvenation Project aims to address urban flooding while transforming the river into a functional, landscaped urban waterfront using modern technologies.