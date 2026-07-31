'True measure of success will be no of industries that become operational'

Which sectors are leading the state’s growth?
Growth has been broad-based across manufacturing, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), electronics, semiconductors, data centres, information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services, defence manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy, tourism, agriculture, and food processing.
Five sectors stand out: electronics and IT manufacturing around the Jewar airport region; agriculture and food processing, building on UP’s position as India’s food basket; tourism and hospitality, supported by improved connectivity and religious circuits; automotive and electric vehicle; and defence and aerospace, led by the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.
World-class infrastructure, including expressways, airports, industrial corridors, and digital connectivity, has fundamentally reshaped the state’s economic landscape.