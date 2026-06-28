US trade pact proposal more like one-sided market access: Ashwani Mahajan

Additionally, the US side raised issues regarding agricultural imports that went beyond the scope of the framework agreement. Naturally, while it was not always appropriate for the Indian government to refute every claim, even when false, given diplomatic sensitivities, it did reiterate its stance from time to time. Nevertheless, these issues led to unwarranted criticism of the government in the Indian media, with allegations that it was capitulating to the US at the expense of India's national interest.
What are the red lines that remain?
Despite the framework agreement of February, several issues remain unresolved. Obviously, a major red line is access to agricultural markets, dairy imports, tariff reductions on automobiles and industrial goods, digital trade and data governance, intellectual property concerns, rules of origin, and issues regarding the movement of professionals and visas. There is also the issue of India’s purchase of Russian oil, and a few more red lines may emerge in the near future.