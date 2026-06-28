US trade pact proposal more like one-sided market access: Ashwani Mahajan

Furthermore, the US administration has been consistently tightening its visa and immigration laws, sparking significant resentment not only within the Indian government but also among the general public. Yet, the draft trade agreement made no mention whatsoever of these issues.

How can the government give up political capital on dairy, agriculture, intellectual property rights, and the purchase of Russian oil, which has earned it goodwill by demonstrating that India continues to buy oil from Russia despite pressure from powerful countries? In fact, there was too much noise in the media suggesting that India had come under pressure from the US on the issue of Russian oil. According to my information — and the data is in the public domain — India has purchased more oil from Russia in the first five and a half months of this year than during the same period in 2025.