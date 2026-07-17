West Asia war a blow to Kerala's remittance-backed economy: CM Satheesan

Government is the owner of the Vizhinjam Port and Adani Ports is the concessionaire. We have a concession agreement with the provision that if they wish to sell shares, there should be prior approval from the state government. There was a communication gap when they entered into an agreement with MSC to hand over their 49 per cent share. They sent a letter to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) first and we expressed our displeasure. Before sending the letter to the SEBI, we should have been aware of that, but it is not a serious issue. Then they sent us a letter seeking prior approval. We have appointed an empowered committee to look into this. We have to protect two interests. One is strategic security, which has to be scrutinised by the Government of India, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Shipping. After getting their approval, we have to consider the public interest and the state's interest. Another thing is that there should not be any monopoly. There should be a common user facility. We have to ensure that it is protected after this share transfer agreement. We will examine and take a decision. We are going to start export-import facilities in Vizhinjam starting this month.