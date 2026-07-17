West Asia war a blow to Kerala's remittance-backed economy: CM Satheesan

Technocrat E Sreedharan has proposed a crowd-funding model for the high-speed rail project. Is it feasible?
We appointed a panel on that and it has found the details in Sreedharan’s proposal insufficient. That was only a passenger-oriented proposal. When we are thinking about aviation, port and logistics movement, without logistics, how will we be able to sustain (bring revenue to) the project? We also don’t have any data on possible passenger traffic, the total cost, and environmental impact. So, they have to study further and submit a detailed report. The revenue model in that proposal is also very vague, according to the committee, which included an expert each from railways, finance, and environment.