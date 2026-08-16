100 days in office: West Bengal banks on a pro-business turnaround

“Pro-business, unequivocally and emphatically so.” West Bengal finance minister Swapan Dasgupta’s message to business leaders, a little over a month after Suvendu Adhikari-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government took office on May 9, aptly summed up the state’s decisive shift in approach to business, investment, and economic growth.

In fact, it has been the government’s central message even as it completes its first 100 days. The BJP stormed to its first victory in West Bengal on May 4, ending the 15-year rule of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).

With the same party now in power in Kolkata and New Delhi for the first time in five decades, Central schemes that had remained stalled are being revived. The mood is changing in corporate circles as well. Companies are watching closely as the government works on a new industrial policy, promising fresh incentives to attract investments. Hope is afloat that the state may finally be on the cusp of a major investment turnaround.