100% US tariff a threat but Indian exporters bet on new markets

India has implemented FTAs with the UK and Oman in this financial year and is likely to implement its pact with New Zealand next month. The India-EU FTA is also expected to be signed in December. Economists, however, said diversification would mitigate rather than fully offset the impact of the shock to exports to the US if Trump imposes steep tariffs. “With the US being India’s largest export destination (approximately 20 per cent of exports), a large hit to US exports can only be mitigated, not completely absorbed,” Emkay Global Chief Economist Madhavi Arora said.