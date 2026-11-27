Wars and piracy in global waters have affected 136 vessels of Indian interests in the past eight months, leading to the deaths of 16 Indian seafarers while five remain missing and 34 have been injured, a Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) report has said.

The DGMA’s latest security report covers attacks and other incidents on three major routes between March 1 and November 1. The routes are the Strait of Hormuz/Persian Gulf/Gulf of Oman, the Red Sea/Gulf of Aden/Bab-el-Mandeb, and the Black Sea.

The Strait of Hormuz/Persian Gulf/Gulf of Oman region accounted for 93 affected vessels, including six Indian-flagged and 87 foreign-flagged vessels, with 11 fatalities, three missing crew members, and 27 injuries reported.

In the Red Sea/Gulf of Aden/Bab-el-Mandeb region, six vessels were affected while the Black Sea recorded incidents involving 37 foreign-flagged vessels, resulting in five fatalities, two missing crew members, and six injuries. Overall, the data highlights the significant impact of geopolitical tensions and maritime security threats on commercial shipping and the safety of Indian and foreign seafarers, the DGMA said. 11 seafarers still under captivity The DGMA report also shows that 11 Indian seafarers who were aboard a vessel captured by pirates are still held captive along with 11 foreign seafarers. These seafarers were aboard the MT Asana, which was captured on July 17.