15 India-bound fertiliser ships cross Strait of Hormuz after tensions ease

The government on Saturday said that a total of 15 vessels bound for India carrying fertilisers and inputs used to make them have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since the easing of tensions between Iran and the US, an official statement said. It said the arrival of these vessels, which includes eight carrying 0.33 million tonnes of urea, four carrying 0.25 million tonnes of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), and three carrying 0.11 million tonnes of sulphur, over the next few days will significantly augment the country's fertiliser stocks. Sources said around 20 vessels carrying fertilisers and inputs bound for India had been stranded for days on the other side of the Strait of Hormuz due to the Iran-US conflict. Fifteen of these vessels have crossed the strait since the easing of tensions, while five more are awaited.

The official statement said that of the remaining five vessels, three are carrying urea and one is carrying ammonia. All are scheduled to leave for India in the next few days. "Of these, one vessel is carrying 25,000 tonnes of ammonia, while another is carrying 45,000 tonnes of urea. Loading of urea is currently under way on two more vessels, while one vessel is being loaded with sulphur, all of which will further strengthen the country's fertiliser stocks," the official statement said. It also said that, due to continued efforts, natural gas supplies to fertiliser plants, which had dropped to around 65 per cent of requirements immediately after the war, have been fully restored to 100 per cent.

"Consequently, all urea plants across the country are operating at full capacity, resulting in a significant increase in domestic production," the statement said. It added that in April 2026, India produced around 2.09 million tonnes of urea against the target of 2.03 million tonnes. This rose to 2.51 million tonnes in May against the target of 2.25 million tonnes. Thereafter, in June, India produced around 2.53 million tonnes of urea against the target of 2.46 million tonnes. "Overall, in the first quarter of FY27 (April-June), India produced 7.15 million tonnes of urea against the target of 6.78 million tonnes, thereby exceeding the target by 0.36 million tonnes," the statement added.