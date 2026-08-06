1991 reforms were born of compulsion, not choice: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The economic reforms of 1991 steered by the PV Narasimha Rao government were necessitated by a balance-of-payments crisis, and were not born out of choice, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted on Thursday. “The reforms of 1991, while significant, were undertaken amid an acute balance-of-payments crisis making them reforms born of compulsion rather than of choice,” she said, while delivering the CD Deshmukh Memorial Lecture at the 23rd India Policy Forum organised by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) in New Delhi. She said development accelerated around the turn of the millennium, hinting at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance govenment’s reforms.

Thereafter, the country witnessed a fundamental shift. “Economic development, physical connectivity and digital infrastructure moved to the very top of the national agenda,” Sitharaman said. The United Progressive Alliance government was in office between 2004 and 2014 riding on that momentum. Listing out a slew of measures undertaken over the past 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said India had gathered momentum to accelerate, when the external environment turned adverse. “Rare ‘black swan’ events became recurring features. Yet India did not allow these shocks to become an excuse for stagnation,” she said. Besides, crores of Indians moved out of poverty.

Just as India had gathered the momentum to accelerate, the external environment turned sharply adverse, with successive disruptions and unprecedented global uncertainty. Rare ‘black swan’ events became recurring features. Speaking about the government’s Viksit Bharat initiative to make India a developed country by 2047, she said it was not an unprecedented ambition, but a restoration. To achieve this, the country must dismantle the remnants of “its colonial mindset” and reject the “psychology of victimhood”, the finance minister said. The ambition is to create a “grand society” anchored in civilisational heritage, the finance minister added. “Our destiny is to become prosperous without becoming consumerist, wealthy without becoming materialistic, and globally successful without losing our civilisational character.”