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20 states' capex utilisation slows to 5.86% in April-May FY27: CAG data

Twenty states utilised 5.86 per cent of their FY27 capex budgets in April-May, below the year-ago pace, though spending recovered in May after a sluggish April

capital expenditure, capex
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Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 5:59 PM IST
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In the first two months (April-May) of FY27, 20 states utilised 5.86 per cent of their combined annual budgeted capital expenditure (capex) of ₹10 trillion, amounting to ₹58,636 crore, down from 6.21 per cent at the same point a year earlier, according to an analysis of monthly accounts released by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.
 
Even as the budgeted capex across these 20 states increased from ₹9.29 trillion in FY26 to ₹10 trillion in FY27, absolute spending edged up by about 1.7 per cent in nominal terms.
 
However, the second month did show signs of a pickup: States collectively spent close to ₹39,267 crore on capex in May 2026 alone, about 9.5 per cent higher than the ₹35,864 crore spent in May 2025, suggesting some recovery in momentum after a notably sluggish April, when first-month utilisation had trailed FY26 by 11 per cent in absolute terms.
 
Among individual states, Kerala led the chart, having utilised 29.35 per cent of its annual budgeted capex within just the first two months, followed by Haryana at 22.46 per cent. Andhra Pradesh (11.38 per cent) and Himachal Pradesh (10.25 per cent) had utilisation rates above 10 per cent.
 
Jharkhand remained in net negative territory at -0.05 per cent, the only state still recording cumulative negative capex after two months.
 
At the other end of the spectrum, Tripura utilised just 0.34 per cent of its FY27 capex allocation, while Meghalaya (1.55 per cent), Uttarakhand (1.67 per cent) and Maharashtra (1.85 per cent) were also among the weakest performers.
 
Three of India's largest states by capex outlay — Uttar Pradesh (2.98 per cent), Tamil Nadu (3.92 per cent) and Karnataka (3.96 per cent) — continued to lag, with Uttar Pradesh, the state with the largest budgeted capex, having spent under 3 per cent of its ₹1.78 trillion annual capex allocation in the opening two months.
 
Jharkhand (-0.05 per cent) recorded net negative capex during the period, indicating that recoveries outweighed fresh spending.
 
Notably, Maharashtra and Odisha — both of which had recorded net negative capex in April — swung into positive territory in May. Maharashtra spent close to ₹2,530 crore in May, while Odisha booked nearly ₹2,425 crore in May, more than reversing its April drag.
 
Revenue expenditure progressed at a brisker clip. The 20 states collectively spent ₹5.70 trillion in the first two months, or 11.64 per cent of their combined budgeted revenue expenditure of ₹48.99 trillion for FY27.
 
Himachal Pradesh recorded the highest utilisation at 16.42 per cent, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 15.86 per cent, Telangana at 14.28 per cent, Kerala at 14.21 per cent and Rajasthan at 13.21 per cent. Jharkhand (5.54 per cent), Bihar (9.07 per cent), Meghalaya (9.22 per cent) and Maharashtra (9.36 per cent) were among the slowest on the revenue expenditure front.
 
On the receipts side, states collected ₹4.87 trillion in tax revenue in the first two months, equivalent to 12.81 per cent of their combined budgeted tax revenue of ₹38.02 trillion for FY27.
 
   

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Topics :Capital ExpenditureCapexcagstate finances

First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

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