35 years of liberalisation: How the 1991 BoP crisis forced historic reforms

In the summer of 1991, India stood on the edge of an unprecedented economic collapse. The country had foreign exchange reserves barely sufficient to cover two weeks of essential imports, inflation was rising, the government was struggling with mounting debt, and confidence among global lenders had evaporated. To avoid default, India took the extraordinary step of pledging its gold reserves overseas.

However, the crisis did not emerge overnight. It was the result of years of high government spending, political instability, weak exports, and an economy that remained heavily regulated. The balance of payments (BoP) crisis eventually forced India to rethink its economic model and paved the way for sweeping reforms under then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and Finance Minister Manmohan Singh

How did India reach the brink? India entered the 1990s with growing macroeconomic imbalances. Throughout the 1980s, government expenditure rose sharply and fiscal deficits widened, while much of the spending was financed through domestic and external borrowing. At the same time, exports remained weak because of an inward-looking industrial policy and strict import controls. The situation worsened after Iraq invaded Kuwait in August 1990. The Gulf War pushed up global crude oil prices, increased India’s import bill, and disrupted remittances from Indian workers in the Middle East. Political instability at home further weakened investor confidence as governments changed rapidly between late 1990 and mid-1991.

ALSO READ: From scarce dollars to global buffers: Can India avoid 1991-like crisis? As foreign investors and lenders grew cautious, foreign exchange reserves fell sharply. By mid-1991, they had declined to around $1 billion, which was enough to finance less than two weeks of essential imports. 1990-91 crisis: By the numbers Trade deficit: ₹12,400 crore (1989-90) → ₹16,900 crore (1990-91)

Current account deficit: ₹11,350 crore → ₹17,350 crore

Inflation: 7.5 per cent → 10 per cent; crossed 13 per cent in 1991-92

GDP growth: 6.5 per cent → 5.5 per cent

Forex reserves fell from ₹5,277 crore (Dec 1989) to ₹2,152 crore (Dec 1990) The gold pledge that symbolised the crisis With external payments becoming increasingly difficult, the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) adopted emergency measures to raise foreign currency.

In May 1991, India sent 20 tonnes of gold to the Union Bank of Switzerland in Zurich. By July, an additional 47 tonnes were sent to the Bank of England. Together, around 67 tonnes of gold were pledged as collateral to secure emergency loans worth approximately $600 million, helping the country meet immediate external payment obligations and restore confidence among international creditors. Although controversial at the time, the move bought India valuable time while policymakers prepared broader economic reforms. The rupee devaluation With exports struggling and the balance of payments under severe pressure, the government devalued the rupee in two stages.

On July 1, 1991, the rupee was devalued by around 9 per cent. Two days later, on July 3, it was devalued again by roughly 11 per cent. Together, the currency lost nearly one-fifth of its value against major international currencies. The objective was to make Indian exports more competitive, discourage imports, and improve the country’s external position. July 24, 1991: The Budget that changed India’s economy Weeks after the devaluation, Finance Minister Manmohan Singh presented the Union Budget on July 24, 1991. The Budget focused on stabilising the economy while laying the foundation for long-term structural reforms. Some of its key measures included:

Reducing the fiscal deficit through expenditure rationalisation

Reforming the tax structure

Encouraging foreign investment

Simplifying industrial and trade policies

Beginning the process of integrating India with the global economy In his famous Budget speech, Singh argued that India could no longer postpone difficult decisions and called for a new economic direction. End of Licence Raj The same day, the government announced the New Industrial Policy, which fundamentally altered India’s industrial landscape. The policy: abolished industrial licensing for most sectors

reduced the number of industries reserved for the public sector

allowed greater foreign investment

reduced government control over private businesses

encouraged competition and private enterprise These reforms marked the beginning of the gradual dismantling of the Licence Raj, which had governed industrial activity for decades.

These reforms marked the beginning of the gradual dismantling of the Licence Raj—a term coined for the system of extensive government controls and approvals governing private sector—that had shaped industrial activity for decades. Trade and banking reforms gathered pace The reforms did not stop with industry. The government progressively reduced import licensing requirements, lowered customs duties, and encouraged exports. These measures helped Indian businesses become more competitive in international markets. Meanwhile, the Narasimham Committee, established in August 1991, recommended wide-ranging banking sector reforms. Its proposals included reducing government interference in banks, strengthening prudential regulations, improving capital adequacy, and enhancing competition. Many of these recommendations shaped India’s banking system over the following decade.