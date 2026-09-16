35 yrs of liberalisation: Tax system makes progress, but reforms unfinished

During the presentation of Union Budget 2020-21, a new personal income tax regime with lower rates (in exchange for giving up most deductions) was introduced; it was later made the default regime. From a policy perspective, the government in 2019–20 moved towards a dual-regime structure in both corporate and personal taxation.

According to Suranjali Tandon, Associate Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), this marked a gradual shift away from an incentive-driven tax system. Instead of forcing taxpayers to give up exemptions, the government offered them a choice between the old and new tax regimes. “The most litigated parts of the I-T Act were often the exemption and incentive provisions. As more taxpayers move to lower-rate regimes without exemptions, disputes are expected to reduce,” she said.