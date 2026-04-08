81% of SEZ domestic supplies not to get Customs duty relief concession

Last week, the finance ministry announced a one-time relief measure for units operating in SEZs, allowing them to sell goods domestically at a lower Customs duty for one year amid the geopolitical uncertainties.
The concession is expected to help exporters deal with the uncertainties, and enable units in SEZs to utilise idle capacity amid an unpredictable export market. The measure is effective from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027.
The calculations were made on the basis of the sum of DTA sales from SEZs during FY24 for key products.
According to calculations, supplies worth $24.95 billion, out of the $30.64 billion of goods sold domestically, will not receive Customs duty concession.