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9.85 million households drive unincorporated construction surge: NSO

NSO study shows household-led construction dominates unincorporated sector with strong rural skew, high labour intensity and reliance on internal funding

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Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 8:12 PM IST
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Construction activity in India's unincorporated sector is overwhelmingly driven by 9.85 million households undertaking own-account construction for their own use, dwarfing 1.02 million establishments, with a pronounced rural skew, a pilot study on construction activities in unincorporated sector establishments and households by the National Statistics Office (NSO) showed.  It estimates 9.85 million households undertook own-account construction for their own use, dwarfing 1.02 million establishments (market and non-market) engaged in construction under NIC 2008 codes 41, 42, 43 — including buildings, infrastructure, and maintenance.  Conducted from July to December 2025 alongside the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE 2025), the study finds that the rural dominance is stark: 0.65 million establishments versus 0.37 million urban and 7.51 million rural households against 2.34 million urban. The report explicitly notes a “higher incidence of construction activity in rural areas compared to urban areas.”  The survey also highlights the labour intensity of the sector. On average, each establishment employed around five workers (4.5 rural, 5.5 urban), while households engaged about four labourers per unit (4.2 rural, 4.4 urban). Further, 77 per cent of establishments reported employing at least one hired worker on a fairly regular basis.  In terms of ownership, the unincorporated construction sector is overwhelmingly male-dominated. Male proprietorship accounts for 96.8 per cent of establishments, while partnerships constitute 2.2 per cent and female proprietorship just 0.5 per cent. Further, proprietorship is identified as the dominant ownership form.  Financial indicators show that, on average, each establishment holds fixed assets worth Rs 5.21 lakh and has outstanding loans of Rs 1.40 lakh. Among market establishments, gross value added (GVA) stood at Rs 7.98 lakh per establishment for the combined rural and urban sectors, with urban units reporting higher GVA than rural counterparts.  For households undertaking construction for their own use, the study provides insights into financing patterns. A majority relied on internal resources, with own funds accounting for around 77 per cent of total expenditure. Institutional loans contributed 17 per cent, while other sources — including borrowing from friends, family, and moneylenders — made up the remainder.  Expenditure patterns indicate that materials accounted for 75 per cent of household construction spending, followed by labour at 22 per cent and other services at 3 per cent.  State-level variations were also observed. Among major states, Maharashtra (0.13 million establishments), Kerala (94,000) and Karnataka (90,000) recorded the highest number of unincorporated construction establishments, while Uttar Pradesh (1.38 million), Odisha (0.76 million) and Maharashtra (0.75 million) led in household-level construction activity.

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Topics :NSOStatistical reportingunorganised sector

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 7:41 PM IST

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