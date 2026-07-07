A new index at the factory gate: Why India's PPI matters beyond inflation

When the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) unveiled India’s first Producer Price Index (PPI) on June 15, it brought to a close a project that had been recommended, delayed and reconstituted for more than two decades.

What finally arrived was not one index but a suite of measures, launched alongside the rebasing of the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) to 2022-23. And it is already beginning to change some of the numbers economists and policymakers watch most closely.

The clearest sign came within a fortnight. The PPI has started feeding into the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), and the statistics ministry is now likely preparing to extend its use to the calculation of real gross domestic product — through the deflator that strips price effects out of headline growth. A revised back-series reflecting the change is expected in August this year.

In other words, an index that measures prices at the factory gate is on course to help determine how fast the economy is growing.

Three indices instead of just one

What was launched on June 15 was a set of measures, each designed for a different part of the price chain. The output PPI for goods tracks factory-gate prices; a trial input PPI for goods captures, on an experimental basis, what manufacturers pay for their inputs; and a quarterly services PPI initially covers seven sectors.