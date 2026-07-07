A new index at the factory gate: Why India's PPI matters beyond inflation

In other words, an index that measures prices at the factory gate is on course to help determine how fast the economy is growing.
Three indices instead of just one
What was launched on June 15 was a set of measures, each designed for a different part of the price chain. The output PPI for goods tracks factory-gate prices; a trial input PPI for goods captures, on an experimental basis, what manufacturers pay for their inputs; and a quarterly services PPI initially covers seven sectors.
The WPI itself — now in its eighth base-year revision since its introduction in wartime 1942 — has received an expanded basket of 957 items, up from 697, with solar, wind and nuclear electricity among the newer additions. It will continue to be published alongside the PPI for five years, giving users a bridge between the old price index and the new.