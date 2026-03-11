'Absolutely no shortage of fuel': Goyal amid uncertainty in energy supply

Union Minister Piyush Goyal assured that India is not facing any fuel shortage despite the growing uncertainty in global energy markets due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Addressing concerns over possible supply disruptions, Goyal told the media that the government is closely monitoring the evolving situation and taking necessary steps to ensure the uninterrupted availability of fuel across the country.

Speaking in Tiruchirappalli, Goyal emphasised that authorities remain vigilant and that relevant departments are continuously reviewing developments in the region to safeguard domestic supply chains.

"There is absolutely no shortage of fuel. More details are being worked out. A serious war is going on... In this situation, there will be concerns that will be made known to everybody from time to time by the relevant departments... They are monitoring the situation very closely," the Union Minister said.

The assurance from the minister comes after the Union Government on Tuesday invoked the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act) earlier this week to stabilise the domestic energy market amid mounting global supply pressures. The Petroleum Ministry issued a control order directing refineries and petrochemical units to maximise the production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and divert key hydrocarbon streams to the LPG pool to maintain a steady supply of cooking gas across the country. Under the revised framework, domestic consumers have been given top priority in the distribution of natural gas. The government has assured 100 per cent supply of piped natural gas to households and compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles. Other sectors will receive calibrated supplies based on their consumption patterns over the previous six months.

Industries such as tea processing units and other manufacturing sectors connected to the gas grid will receive 80 per cent of their average supply, while industrial and commercial consumers are also capped at 80 per cent. Fertiliser plants have been allocated 70 per cent of their previous six-month average consumption as part of the redistribution plan. Officials said the rebalancing exercise includes a 35 per cent reduction in natural gas supply from refineries and petrochemical plants to prioritise essential domestic needs. The move comes as India navigates logistical challenges caused by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 30 per cent of the country's natural gas imports typically pass.