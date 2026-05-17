Act East must be zoned for Northeast: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

On the Act East Policy, I think the question you may be asking is whether we have reached the potential we wanted to achieve. No, we have not. There is a long way to go. When we talk about the Act East Policy, it has to be zoned. You cannot have the same Act East Policy for Meghalaya because, for us, it is effectively an Act South Policy since we work with Bangladesh. Arunachal Pradesh has to Act West because it works with Bhutan, and similarly for other northeastern states. Therefore, each zone has to be further defined to unlock the next level of growth. I think that will happen as we move along. All of