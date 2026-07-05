Act East: Ocean diplomacy at centre of PM Narendra Modi's 3-nation tour

After recent efforts to reinforce India’s role as the “net security provider” in the Indian Ocean Region, and within ten days of his visit to Seychelles, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will be in Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand from July 6 to 11. The visit is expected not only to strengthen India’s trade ties with these countries, but will also seek to deepen New Delhi’s defence and maritime security relations with Jakarta and Canberra as India tries to give a concrete shape to its ‘Indo-Pacific’ vision.

The PM will be in Indonesia from July 6-8, in Australia from July 8-10, and in New Zealand on July 10 and 11. The PM’s visit to Jakarta will take place while the two countries negotiate a deal where Indonesia could procure Brahmos missiles from India, and to Melbourne with India keen to import uranium from Australia. Discussions in Jakarta between the two sides could cover the long-stalled Sabang-Nicobar corridor, linking Indonesia’s Sabang port with India’s Nicobar Islands.

Government sources said the PM’s visits to the three nations should also be viewed in the context of visits to New Delhi by Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi from July 1-3, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s India visit in April, Modi’s visit to Mauritius last year and to Seychelles in June end, and India hosting the Quad foreign ministers in May. Briefing reporters on Friday on the PM’s forthcoming visits, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)’s Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon said, “The PM has been very focused in the Western Indian Ocean region with very successful visits to Mauritius and Seychelles. Starting this week with the visit of Japan and the forthcoming visits to Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, the focus has shifted to the eastern maritime zones of the Indian Ocean and our Act East engagement.” Tandon said the principle that underpins India’s vision for the region is that “international maritime law, international norms, and a rules-based maritime order is preserved in all contiguous maritime zones to the Indian Ocean because we are an Indian Ocean country.” He said Indonesia, given its size and geography, has always played a key role in the security and stability of the Malacca Strait maritime zone, which is one of the most important sea lanes of communication for India and the global economy.

Modi’s visit to Indonesia in 2018 became “a major building block of India’s Act East Policy and the MAHASAGAR (Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security And Growth Across Regions) vision over the past few years. India’s engagement with Indonesia, other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) member countries, Asean-led platforms, and with Australia and New Zealand “are all underpinned by this thought process” and is “the underlying thematic in all our Act East engagements,” Tandon said.. Indonesia Modi’s visit to Indonesia will be his first bilateral visit to that country since May 2018. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest at the Republic Day in 2025, where marching contingents of the Indonesian Armed Forces participated, signifying the growing bilateral defence cooperation.

The two countries have been working to boost their cooperation in blue economy, pharmaceuticals, and sustainable energy. At a time when the government is being criticised for its E20 ethanol blending policy, Indonesia is also fast-tracking plans to increase biodiesel blending to 50 per cent using palm oil. Indonesia has emerged as the second-largest trading partner of India in the Asean. The bilateral trade in 2025-26 stood at $24.78 billion, which is heavily in Indonesia’s favour. Discussions could also cover the Asean-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), currently under review to address India’s concerns about its unfavourable balance of trade with Asean.

Australia Regular interactions between Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese have been a feature of India-Australia ties ever since the latter was elected to office in 2022. “The Australia-India relationship has never been more consequential, and our partnership fosters peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” Albanese said on Saturday as he announced Modi’s visit. According to a report in The Australian newspaper, Australia and India are likely to finalise a deal to export uranium to India. The two sides have resolved technical issues around non-proliferation safeguards, paving the way for an agreement, the report said. Indian officials expressed hope that “there will be a logical conclusion to the discussions” on India importing Australian uranium. The two sides will also seek to explore cooperation in critical minerals.

Days before Modi lands in Melbourne, the Australian PM will travel to Fiji on Monday to sign the “Vuvale Union”, a mutual defence treaty, with his Fijian counterpart. Australia already has similar pacts with Papua New Guinea, Tuvalu, Nauru, and Indonesia. India is Australia’s fifth-largest trading partner. Two-way trade in goods and services crossed $33 billion in 2025, and both sides have articulated an ambition to expand it towards $100 billion by 2030. New Zealand This will be the first bilateral visit of an Indian PM to New Zealand in 40 years, and it comes months after the two countries signed their free-trade agreement (FTA). New Zealand PM Christopher Luxom visited India in March 2025, which culminated in the signing of an India-New Zealand FTA in April 2026. For the year ending March 2026, New Zealand exported $1.216 billion of total goods and services to India and imported $1.034 billion, representing a trade balance of $182 million and a total trade value of $2.250 billion. In 2025, nearly 17,000 Indians migrated to New Zealand. Around 12,000 Indian students are currently enrolled in universities there.

Officials said the Indian government has been trying to improve prospects of mobility for India’s high-skilled workers “because experience has shown us that over a period of time, hassles faced by our technical experts do create the effect of a de facto non-tariff barrier.” The India-New Zealand FTA tried to address this question, “we will know how successful that has been once it comes into effect,” MEA officials said. The India–Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), which entered into force in December 2022, has emerged as one of India’s most successful recent trade agreements, officials said. It particularly benefited Indian textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, engineering goods, gems and jewellery and agriculture sectors while facilitating greater Australian exports of critical minerals, resources, education and services, they said.