Adani, NTPC among 5 applicants for ₹37,500-cr coal gasification scheme

The other applicants include Talcher Fertilisers, Adani Enterprises, Gallantt Ispat and Shyam Sel & Power.

The coal ministry opened the application process in July, with the first round closing on September 7.

Scheme aims to boost domestic production

The Union Cabinet approved the scheme in May this year, with a total financial outlay of ₹37,500 crore. It seeks to promote the gasification of coal and lignite and turn domestic resources into higher-value products such as syngas, methanol, ammonia and urea.

The initiative is aimed at reducing India’s dependence on imports of liquefied natural gas ( LNG ), urea, ammonia and methanol. These products accounted for imports worth around ₹2.77 trillion in FY25.

The government expects the scheme to attract ₹2.5-3 trillion in investment across 25 projects and create around 50,000 direct and indirect jobs. It also plans to build 100 million tonnes of coal gasification capacity by 2030. Of this, 75 million tonnes is expected to be developed under the ₹37,500-crore scheme.