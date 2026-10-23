Adani Total Gas hikes CNG prices by ₹4.45/kg amid rising procurement costs

Adani Total Gas Ltd, a city gas distributor supplying CNG and piped natural gas across cities in states, including Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, has raised Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices by ₹4.45 per kg, citing higher procurement costs driven by surging international Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) prices, reduced domestic gas availability and upstream supply curtailments.

CNG at ATGL outlets in Ahmedabad now costs ₹98.47 per kg, while it is priced at ₹102.60 per kg in Faridabad, Haryana and ₹100 per kg in Jalandhar, according to information on the company website.

The revision comes as global spot LNG prices have risen to around $30 per Million British Thermal Units (MMBtu), from $10-12 in February 2026, increasing the cost of imported gas, the company said in a media statement.

ATGL also cited reduced availability of New Well Gas (NWG) from domestic fields of state-owned companies like ONGC and lower supplies of High-Pressure, High-Temperature (HPHT) gas following a government order. The changes have reduced the share of competitively priced domestic gas available to meet CNG demand, adding to pressure on the company's weighted-average procurement costs, it said. "ATGL continues to focus on limiting the impact on consumers while maintaining uninterrupted CNG availability," a company spokesperson said, adding that CNG remained an economical and environmentally friendly fuel choice. The company said supply curtailments by upstream producers had created a sourcing gap that needed to be met through alternative sources, raising the overall cost of supplying the transport fuel.

It described the price adjustment as a calibrated measure to partly offset the increase in procurement expenses while maintaining reliable supplies. The price increase highlights the exposure of city gas distributors to changes in domestic gas allocation and international energy markets. When lower-cost domestic supplies become less available, distributors may need to rely more heavily on expensive alternatives, putting pressure on margins or prompting increases in retail prices. CNG is widely used by motorists, taxis and commercial vehicle operators as an alternative to petrol and diesel. Higher pump prices can affect vehicle running costs, although the impact on consumers depends on local prices and the relative cost of competing fuels.