ADB lifts India FY27 growth forecast to 7.3% on reforms, trade deals

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday upgraded its forecast for India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in FY2026-27 (FY27) by 80 basis points to 7.3 per cent compared with its December 2025 forecast of 6.5 per cent, citing robust domestic reforms, new trade agreements with the European Union, and anticipated government salary hikes that will bolster household spending amid a resilient economic backdrop.

In its April 2026 Asian Development Outlook, the multilateral lender said India is expected to remain one of the fastest-growing major economies, supported by strong private consumption, public infrastructure spending, and improving corporate balance sheets.

However, it cautioned that escalating geopolitical tensions, such as the ongoing conflict in the West Asia, pose downside risks through higher energy prices, tighter financial conditions, and weaker external demand. “Growth in FY2027 improves markedly as domestic demand strengthens due to hikes in salaries/pensions of government employees and an uptick in investment benefitting from key regulatory reforms. External demand is expected to strengthen as the benefits from the trade deal with the European Union (EU) boost exports,” noted the report. The upgrade underscored sustained momentum from private consumption, public infrastructure spending, and improving corporate balance sheets despite external pressures such as elevated oil prices from the West Asia conflict.

For FY2025-26 (FY26), India’s growth is estimated at 6.9 per cent, down from 7.2 per cent estimated in December 2025, as global headwinds and fading export momentum weigh on activity. The upgrade underscores confidence in easing monetary conditions, including 125 basis points of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy rate cuts delivered in 2025 to stimulate credit expansion and consumer durables spending. Private consumption, a key pillar, is expected to normalise after last year’s tax-cut boost, though food and petroleum inflation may moderate gains. On inflation, prices are forecast to rise to 4.5 per cent in FY26 before easing to 4.0 per cent in FY27, pressured by higher crude and gas imports, a softer rupee, and demand from salary-pension revisions for central government employees.